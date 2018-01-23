The biggest shows and personalities on the box will be going head-to-head on Tuesday (23 January) night, as London’s O2 Arena plays host to the National Television Awards.

There are 14 gongs on offer across a range of different categories, with the winners revealed live on ITV from 7.30pm.

We will be updating this post live as they’re announced, so keep checking back...

Challenge Show

‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’

‘Love Island’

‘MasterChef’

‘The Great British Bake Off’

Crime Drama

‘Broadchurch’

‘Line Of Duty’

‘Little Boy Blue’

‘Sherlock’

Talent Show

‘Britain’s Got Talent’

‘Strictly Come Dancing’

‘The Voice UK’

‘The X Factor’

Drama

‘Call The Midwife’

‘Casualty’

‘Doctor Foster’

‘Game Of Thrones’

‘Liar’

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Factual Entertainment

‘Ambulance’

‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy’

‘Gogglebox’

‘Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs’

Drama Performance

David Tennant (DI Alec Hardy, ‘Broadchurch’)

Jenna Coleman (Queen Victoria, ‘Victoria’)

Sheridan Smith (Julie Bushby, ‘The Moorside’)

Suranne Jones (Gemma Foster, ‘Doctor Foster’)

Tom Hardy (James Keziah Delaney, ‘Taboo’)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

‘All Round To Mrs Brown’s’

‘Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’

‘Celebrity Juice’

‘The Graham Norton Show’

Serial Drama

‘Coronation Street’

‘EastEnders’

‘Emmerdale’

‘Hollyoaks’

Serial Drama Performance

Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner, ‘Coronation Street’)

Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle, ‘Emmerdale’)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, ‘EastEnders’)

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, ‘Coronation Street’)

Comedy

‘Benidorm’

‘Peter Kay’s Car Share’

‘Still Open All Hours’

‘The Big Bang Theory’

Newcomer

Danny Walters (Keanu Taylor, ‘EastEnders’)

Nathan Morris (Milo Entwistle, ‘Hollyoaks’)

Ned Porteous (Tom Waterhouse, ‘Emmerdale’)

Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne, ‘Coronation Street’)

Daytime

‘Loose Women’

‘The Chase’

‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’

‘This Morning’

TV Judge

David Walliams (‘Britain’s Got Talent’)

Paul Hollywood (‘The Great British Bake Off’)

Simon Cowell (‘Britain’s Got Talent’ / ‘The X Factor’)

will.i.am (‘The Voice UK’)