But with the TV world changing as quickly as it does, award ceremonies like the NTAs start looking pretty different as the years go by - as these photos from the National Television Awards 2007 prove.

Stars from the biggest shows on TV are currently waiting to find out if they’ll emerge successful in this year’s National Television Awards, with contemporary hits like ‘Great British Bake Off’, ‘Orange Is The New Black’, ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘The Night Manager’ all up for awards .

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images While the NTAs are now practically synonymous with Dermot O'Leary, it was Sir Trev who helmed the awards 10 years ago.



Back then, they were held at the Royal Albert Hall, rather than The O2, and took place in October, instead of February.

Antony Jones via Getty Images Back in 2007, Holly was yet to join 'This Morning' meaning those post-NTAs live TV hangovers were still a long way off.



At that point, she was probably best known as Fearne Cotton's BFF, and the two of them hit the red carpet together.

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock Then-queen of 'This Morning', Fern Britton was up for Best Presenter, but lost to Ant and Dec (who else?) who weren't even there to collect their award.

Rex/Shutterstock Instead, the duo celebrated their three (!!) victories in pre-recorded videos.

Dave Hogan via Getty Images The first series of 'Britain's Got Talent' had not long finished airing, and Amanda Holden was present to see if the show won Most Popular Talent Show.



It ultimately lost out to 'The X Factor', with 'Strictly', 'Dancing On Ice' and 'Any Dream Will Do' also up for the prize.

Dave Hogan via Getty Images And speaking of 'The X Factor', the 2007 NTAs took place at a time when Dannii Minogue and Sharon Osbourne were still trying to convince everyone that they didn't hate each other.



An interesting time for us all.

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock ﻿This﻿... was still going on.

Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock Has this much A-list glamour ever been encaptured in one photo?

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Kara Tointon - a long way off 'Strictly Come Dancing', 'Mr Selfridge' and 'The Sound Of Music Live' - hit the red carpet in this purple ensemble. It was a choice, let's just say that.

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock In fact, "purple" and "shiny" were clearly the buzzwords for the evening, as here's what JSP wore to the event.

Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images And speaking of shiny ensembles... these were the days when Sinitta had yet to sport a leaf bikini on 'The X Factor', but had tried her hand at fashioning a dress out of a bin liner.

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock Still one of the stars of 'Emmerdale' at this point, Jenna-Louise Coleman was in attendance, unaware at this point her roles in 'Doctor Who' and 'Victoria' would take her out of the Dales and into the spotlight.

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock Kelly Brook put in an appearance, as she was still a contestant on 'Strictly Come Dancing' at this time (and, let's be honest, she's never been one to turn down a red carpet).

Dave Hogan via Getty Images 'Big Brother' still had... well... cultural relevance at this point, and while host Davina McCall was a no-show, reigning champion Brian Belo was there to see if the show won Most Popular Reality Programme.

Dave Hogan via Getty Images 'Big Brother' twins Samanda were also there, fresh from the release of their single 'Barbie Girl', which reached 26 in the UK singles chart.

Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock Kelly Osbourne, for some reason, was picked to cover what was going on backstage. Here she is with Dannii Minogue, who she would later go on to tweet was "the devil".

Jon Furniss via Getty Images Kym Marsh - then known as Kym Ryder - was crowned Best Newcomer, having joined 'Coronation Street' a year earlier.



She beat out stiff competition from Jo Joyner and Gemma Merna, from 'EastEnders' and 'Hollyoaks' respectively.

Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images 'Doctor Who' was named Most Popular Drama, back when David Tennant still held the keys to the TARDIS.



He was also awarded Most Popular Actor, over Corrie's Antony Cotton, EastEnders' Charlie Clements and Hollyoaks' James Sutton.

Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock Meanwhile, Lacey Turner was named Most Popular Actress, which she was awarded by young 'Ugly Betty' actor Mark Indelicato.

Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images It was a big night for Jeremy Clarkson, who was honoured with the Special Recognition award. This was back in the days before he was axed for lamping a producer in the face, we should note.

Jon Furniss via Getty Images 'Top Gear' was also named Most Popular Factual Programme, over 'This Morning', 'The F Word' and 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' (sidenote: Gordon Ramsey, Jeremy Clarkson and Jeremy Kyle is a party we'd happily lose our invite to).

Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock 'EastEnders' won Most Popular Serial Drama for the third year in a row (it wouldn't be until 2010 that 'Coronation Street' eventually won in this category again).

Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images As you can see, Babs was particularly happy to see the Albert Square gang emerge triumphant.

Jon Furniss via Getty Images Kate Garraway... enjoyed herself afterwards.

Alan Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock As did 'Hollyoaks' star Jennifer Metcalfe apparently.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images And as the expression goes, "no afterparty is complete without Trisha Goddard..."

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images ...or June Brown, for that matter.