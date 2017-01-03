The shortlist for this year’s National Television Awards has been revealed, and various offerings from Netflix makes for some… erm… interesting head-to-heads.

BBC/Netflix An unusual mix

Voting is now open at www.nationaltv.awards.com if you want to have your say on this year’s winners, but you’ll have to do so before midday on Wednesday 25 January, and the ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Arena later that night.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Challenge Show

‘Love Island’

‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’

‘Great British Bake Off’

‘The Apprentice’

‘Masterchef’

Comedy

‘The Big Bang Theory’

‘Orange Is The New Black’

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’

‘Benidorm’

Drama

‘Cold Feet’

‘Happy Valley’

‘Casualty’

‘The Night Manager’

‘Game Of Thrones’

Period Drama

‘Victoria’

‘Poldark’

‘Call The Midwife’

‘Peaky Blinders’

‘Stranger Things’

Talent Show

‘The X Factor’

‘Strictly Come Dancing’

‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Factual Entertainment

‘Making A Murderer’

‘DIY SOS: The Big Build’

‘Gogglebox’

‘Tattoo Fixers’

‘Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs’

Live Magazine Show

‘Loose Women’

‘Sunday Brunch’

‘This Morning’

‘BBC Breakfast’

‘The One Show’

Drama Performance

Sarah Lancashire (‘Happy Valley’)

Jenna Coleman (‘Victoria’)

Tom Hiddleston (‘The Night Manager’)

Cillian Murphy (‘Peaky Blinders’)

Entertainment Programme

‘The Graham Norton Show’

‘Celebrity Juice’

‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’

‘The Last Leg’

Newcomer

Duncan James (‘Hollyoaks’)

Tilly Keeper (‘EastEnders’)

Faye Brookes (‘Coronation Street’)

Lloyd Everitt (‘Casualty’)

Serial Drama Performance

Lacey Turner (‘EastEnders’)

Jack P Shepherd (‘Coronation Street’)

Natalie J Robb (‘Emmerdale’)

Danny Miller (‘Emmerdale’)

TV Judge

Mary Berry (‘Great British Bake Off’)

Len Goodman (‘Strictly Come Dancing’)

Nicole Scherzinger (‘The X Factor’)

David Walliams (‘Britain’s Got Talent’)

Simon Cowell (‘Britain’s Got Talent’/’The X Factor’)

Serial Drama

‘Emmerdale’

‘EastEnders’

‘Coronation Street’

‘Hollyoaks’

Daytime

‘The Chase’

‘Pointless’

‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’

‘Come Dine With Me’

TV Presenter

Ant And Dec

James Corden

Gary Lineker

Rylan Clark-Neal

Mel And Sue

Netflix AmazonPrime Picks Of 2017

Netflix AmazonPrime Picks Of 2017 1 of 12 Stranger Things Season 2 (Netflix, date tbc) The sleeper hit of 2016 returns. A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, 'Stranger Things' is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl. Share this slide: