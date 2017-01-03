The shortlist for this year’s National Television Awards has been revealed, and various offerings from Netflix makes for some… erm… interesting head-to-heads.
What other awards ceremony pits ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ against ‘Orange Is The New Black’? Or ‘Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of God’ against ‘Making A Murderer’?
Hit Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’ has also qualified as a period drama, meaning it’s up against ‘Call The Midwife’ and ‘Poldark’ that category, while in less surprising news, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will battle it out with ‘The X Factor’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ to be crowned best Talent Show.
Voting is now open at www.nationaltv.awards.com if you want to have your say on this year’s winners, but you’ll have to do so before midday on Wednesday 25 January, and the ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Arena later that night.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Challenge Show
‘Love Island’
‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’
‘Great British Bake Off’
‘The Apprentice’
‘Masterchef’
Comedy
‘The Big Bang Theory’
‘Orange Is The New Black’
‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’
‘Benidorm’
Drama
‘Cold Feet’
‘Happy Valley’
‘Casualty’
‘The Night Manager’
‘Game Of Thrones’
Period Drama
‘Victoria’
‘Poldark’
‘Call The Midwife’
‘Peaky Blinders’
‘Stranger Things’
Talent Show
‘The X Factor’
‘Strictly Come Dancing’
‘Britain’s Got Talent’
Factual Entertainment
‘Making A Murderer’
‘DIY SOS: The Big Build’
‘Gogglebox’
‘Tattoo Fixers’
‘Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs’
Live Magazine Show
‘Loose Women’
‘Sunday Brunch’
‘This Morning’
‘BBC Breakfast’
‘The One Show’
Drama Performance
Sarah Lancashire (‘Happy Valley’)
Jenna Coleman (‘Victoria’)
Tom Hiddleston (‘The Night Manager’)
Cillian Murphy (‘Peaky Blinders’)
Entertainment Programme
‘The Graham Norton Show’
‘Celebrity Juice’
‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’
‘The Last Leg’
Newcomer
Duncan James (‘Hollyoaks’)
Tilly Keeper (‘EastEnders’)
Faye Brookes (‘Coronation Street’)
Lloyd Everitt (‘Casualty’)
Serial Drama Performance
Lacey Turner (‘EastEnders’)
Jack P Shepherd (‘Coronation Street’)
Natalie J Robb (‘Emmerdale’)
Danny Miller (‘Emmerdale’)
TV Judge
Mary Berry (‘Great British Bake Off’)
Len Goodman (‘Strictly Come Dancing’)
Nicole Scherzinger (‘The X Factor’)
David Walliams (‘Britain’s Got Talent’)
Simon Cowell (‘Britain’s Got Talent’/’The X Factor’)
Serial Drama
‘Emmerdale’
‘EastEnders’
‘Coronation Street’
‘Hollyoaks’
Daytime
‘The Chase’
‘Pointless’
‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’
‘Come Dine With Me’
TV Presenter
Ant And Dec
James Corden
Gary Lineker
Rylan Clark-Neal
Mel And Sue