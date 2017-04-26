Students across the UK could soon be offered free tampons after the NUS vowed to tackle the “classist” price of female sanitary wear.

Delegates at the union’s annual conference on Tuesday voted in favour of encouraging student unions to offer cheaper or free tampons, sanitary towels and moon cups, claiming students are now “one of the hardest hit groups in society due to the government’s austerity policies”.

“Students are left asking whether their period will affect their bank balance or their health,” Birmingham University student Izzy Lenga said in an impassioned speech at the meeting in Brighton.