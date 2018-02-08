NUS HQ Remains On Lockdown As Bullying Probe Continues

The London headquarters of the National Union of Students remains a no-go zone for elected officers, a week after an investigation was launched into widespread allegations of bullying.

The Gray’s Inn Road building was still out of bounds for 20 full-time officers on Thursday, despite union management earlier saying the office would be closed to them for just a few days.

High-level meetings have been cancelled as a result of the closure, which was enforced after some officers said they felt “unsafe” in the office. The closure was previously described as extraordinary by a former NUS officer.