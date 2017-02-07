The NUS is calling on thousands of students to walk out of university to protest the British government’s “complicity” with Donald Trump’s “racist agenda”.

The union is encouraging students to down tools in solidarity with migrants following Theresa May’s decision to invite Trump for a state visit despite the president’s “toxic” travel ban.

NUS international students’ officer Mostafa Rajaai said: “It has become more important than ever before for us to unite in showing opposition to racism, xenophobia and hatred and to stand in solidarity with all those who have been feeling the brunt of state-sponsored racism across the UK and beyond.”