Neither Brooks nor Young declared this funding to the NUS’s ruling national executive committee (NEC).

UJS said on Wednesday: “We are of course neither funded nor in any way directed by the Israeli Embassy.”

Brooks issued a statement a few hours after the documentary was released on Wednesday, and he has faced calls to resign.

He told HuffPost UK he plans to invite an independent probe into his conduct in the coming days.

Any review would need to be accepted by the NUS, which said on Wednesday it would conduct its own investigation into the documentary’s claims.