A flash sale on Nutella has resulted in shoppers brawling in the aisles of French supermarkets.

The Intermarché chain sparked the frenzy by cutting the price of jars of the chocolate-hazelnut spread by 70%, bringing them down from €4.50 (£3.90) to €1.40 (£1.20).

Local newspaper Le Progres likened the scenes to “riots” and reported that one store employee received a black eye in the melee as customers scrambled to get their hands on the cut-price paste.