Last year the Chancellor said he was setting aside £26 billion as a fund to help cushion the effects of leaving the European Union:

Philip Hammond could be in for a rough ride next month, with a suggestion that for the last seven years the UK’s level of productivity has been overestimated, directly impacting on the Budget.

That was then: What Philip Hammond said in his 2017 Spring Budget speech

But that could now be virtually wiped out thanks to inaccurate estimations by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Financial Times has reported.

In information that could have been passed to the paper from the Treasury in an attempt to get bad news out early ahead of the Autumn Budget, it was revealed that the chancellor’s Brexit “headroom” could be slashed by as much as two-thirds in a public finance “bloodbath”.

The OBR is due to publish a report on Tuesday in which it will suggest it has repeatedly over-estimated how well the UK is doing productivity-wise, the FT said.

This means that growth forecasts are slower, so there will simply less money for everything, including the NHS, council housing and public sector pay.

Speaking on BBC Radio Four’s Today programme, director of the Institute of Fiscal Studies Paul Johnson explained: “Back in March, the OBR assumed that the economy would be beginning to get back to something like normal over the next three or four years in sense that productivity growth - that’s the amount that we produce every hour we work - would start to get back to normal, growing a couple of percent a year.

“In fact, since last March, the figures have been coming in really badly, productivity has been getting worse not better.”

He added: “It’s certainly going to cause the chancellor a lot more trouble than he was hoping.”