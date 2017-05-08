“There is often a hidden side to OCD which leads to intense distress and feelings that one is going mad in some way.”

“OCD is often thought of in individuals who like order and symmetry, however it is much more than that,” Dr Sarah Crawford, counselling psychologist at Nightingale Hospital , tells HuffPost UK.

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) affects roughly 1.2% of the UK population, equating to 12 in 1000 people.

What is it?

OCD is an anxiety disorder involving an obsession that people are unable to control.

“We have thousands of thoughts that enter our minds every day – some negative, some positive and some neutral,” explains Dr Crawford.

“With OCD, these thoughts are unpleasantly intrusive in nature, causing anxiety and distress.

“Many sufferers are aware of the irrationality of their compulsions but feel the urge to perform them and find it immensely difficult to stop. And then they often feel ashamed.”

Symptoms

People with OCD will experience different obsessions and compulsions, which will affect their lives in varying amounts.

Some people may experience obsessions such as persistent thoughts, pictures, urges or doubts that appear in the mind again and again.

“They interrupt your thoughts against your control and can be really frightening, graphic and disturbing,” says Lucy Lyus, information manager at mental health charity Mind.

Common themes of obsession are: fear of causing harm or failing to prevent harm, unwanted sexual thoughts, unwanted religious thoughts and fear of contamination.

“Obsessions are often linked together,” explains Lyus. “For example, you might experience a fear of contamination and a fear of doing someone harm by accidentally making them ill.”

Compulsions are repetitive activities that a person feels they have to do. The aim of a compulsion is to try and deal with the distress caused by obsessive thoughts.

“So for instance, if someone has a fear of harming a housemate through leaving the oven on then they may engage in an obsessive ritual to check the hob multiple times to neutralise this obsessive thought before being able to leave the house,” says Dr Crawford.

Common compulsions include physical compulsions (such as washing or checking) or mental compulsions (such as repeating a specific word or phrase).

Examples include repeating actions like touching every light switch in the house every time you leave, or checking things, for example reading an email 10 times before sending it.

According to Dr Crawford, many sufferers will have more than one obsession or compulsion which can change over time, creating considerable disruption in life.

“The symptoms then become frustrating and may lead to total avoidance of anxiety provoking situations or cues,” she explains.

“While again this relieves the anxiety in the short term, it does not allow the individual to learn that they are not in danger and so the OCD is perpetuated and made worse.”