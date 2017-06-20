Official statistics suggest those who go undiagnosed could experience a 20% reduction in life expectancy, which is why it’s incredibly important to get diagnosed and treated.

People with the condition experience regular paused breathing episodes over a long period of time while asleep. Sufferers can experience anywhere between five and 100 pauses an hour (the latter is considered very severe).

Sleep apnoea is a “very serious affliction” and it appears to be on the rise, with the number of tests carried out to diagnose people across England doubling in the past 10 years.

What is sleep apnoea?

Sleep apnoea is a relatively common condition, which occurs when the walls of the throat relax and narrow during sleep.

“It happens as the muscles of the neck and throat relax and the jaw drops, which makes the tension in the windpipe decrease,” Dr Helen Webberley, a GP who runs the online healthcare service My Web Doctor, told HuffPost UK.

“The obstruction reduces the oxygen intake, but this never becomes critical, as it wakes you as the body realises it needs a bit more oxygen.”

Not only can sleep apnoea lead to poor quality of life in the longterm, but it can also put people at risk. Road accidents are a very real (and common) threat for sleep apnoea patients, said Chris Rogers, managing secretary of the Sleep Apnoea Trust.

The sleep condition affects approximately 5% of population - 6% of men and 2% of women - and, Rogers noted, appears to be rising due to the obesity crisis.

It typically affects men with a collar size of 17 inches or more and early menopausal women who put on weight. It can also be worse in people with big tonsils and adenoids.

“The condition has been linked to health problems including increased blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, depression and - because of the strain on the heart from stopping breathing - there can be cardiac issues,” Rogers added.

Symptoms of the sleep condition

It can be very difficult for single people to determine whether they have sleep apnoea or not, as it’s usually first spotted by a partner, friend or family member.

The most common symptoms include:

:: Loud snoring

:: Noisy and laboured breathing

:: Repeated short periods where breathing is interrupted by gasping or snoring

Rogers, 70, who was diagnosed with sleep apnoea in 2000, described a typical sleep cycle as: “The oxygen level drops in your blood, the brain asks ‘what the hell is going on?’, you wake up from a light sleep and then drift off again - and it repeats.”

The disrupted sleeping pattern is not only bad news for the body, but it’s also terrible news for your quality of life.

“You wake up feeling unrefreshed. This is because you only ever have light sleep, meaning you don’t get the proper sleep required,” explained Rogers.

“As a result you nap throughout day, perform badly at work and feel tired all the time. It’s also very dangerous if you drive as you could fall asleep at the wheel.”

According to the DVLA, sleepiness contributes to up to 20% of motorway accidents and also increases the severity of an accident, as driver reactions are impaired.