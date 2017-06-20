Ofcom has ruled Channel 4 breached guidelines earlier this year, when they aired an expletive-laden episode of ‘Ramsay’s Hotel Hell’ in the middle of the morning.

Back in April, the media watchdog received 19 complaints about one episode of Gordon Ramsay’s show, during which the f-bomb was dropped six times, just after 11am.

Channel 4 were quick to pull the episode in question once the gaffe - which was blamed on “rare human error” - was realised, swiftly apologising for the coarse language and airing a standby programme in its place.