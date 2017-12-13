Why Your Success At School Isn’t Always Determined By An Ofsted Rating

Most of my teens were spent at a school placed in ‘special measures’. It was pretty rough around the edges: fights on the tennis courts were a weekly affair, kids smoked in the toilets and disruptive behaviour was the norm.

I spent five years at that school and, while it was far from perfect, I’d say those years really moulded the person I am today. I grew up and worked alongside people from all walks of life and all backgrounds, most of the teachers seemed to be passionate about what they did and, when I came home after a long day, I was fortunate in that my parents would be there to help with homework should I need it.

Today’s news highlights how hundreds of schools are underperforming. In fact, 130 schools have not improved for more than a decade. For any parent I can only imagine how unsettling this must be, to see that your child’s school is “failing” them, and that’s precisely why I want to say: please don’t panic. With your support, and the support of a handful of teachers, your child can be brilliant.

I hold my hand on my heart when I say that I honestly don’t think my experience of school and education would have changed if Ofsted had judged my school as anything other than ‘inadequate’. My teachers cared and my parents cared: and they’re the two things that mattered most.

This is not to say schools shouldn’t strive for strong Ofsted results and my experience is certainly not universal. Charities acknowledge that kids from disadvantaged backgrounds don’t have improved prospects regardless of whether their school is rated amazing or inadequate. This is heartbreaking and something which desperately needs to change. As Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, puts it: “Children deserve to be well-served by the education system no matter where they live and no matter what their background.”