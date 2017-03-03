The epic documentary is nearly eight hours long - delving into the racial conflicts that already threatened the peace of California, the attitude towards and of the LAPD following Rodney King’s videoed beating , and where OJ’s superstar glamour fitted into all of this.

Director Ezra Edelmen tirelessly examines OJ’s background, his incredible sporting success, his ease in the showbusiness world, his relationship with his wife Nicole, and the unforgettable events surrounding his trial for double murder,

In the many minutes of Oscar-winning documentary detailing the extraordinary life, success and monumental downfall of Orenthal James Simpson , it still comes down to one question that has never satisfactorily been answered.

As millions of viewers around the world will remember from the trial, played out again fully in the recent ‘American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson’, the ‘Dream Team’ defence counsel secured their acquittal on two elements - OJ trying on the glove, and the proven racism of police officer Mark Fuhrman. They successfully convinced the jury that Fuhrman was sufficiently motivated by his views, and his previous encounter with the sports superstar, to take the glove from the crime scene and plant it in the walkway of OJ’s Brentwood mansion.

However, the freshly spine-chilling moment comes very late in the tale - 5 hours 30 minutes in - when one of OJ’s oldest friends, film director Peter Hyams, a man who had stood by The Juice throughout his trial and all the allegations of spousal abuse that preceded it, describes a conversation with another of OJ’s friends.

He remembers:

“One day a friend of OJ’s, Alan Austin, came up to me and he said, ‘Answer a question for me - what would Mark Fuhrman have to know before he placed the glove there?’

“I said, ‘Well, I don’t know.’

“He said, ‘He would have to know that OJ, a 6’2” black guy living in a white world, had no alibi. He was in no woman’s bed, he was in no restaurant, he was on no aeroplane. He had no alibi. So how could Mark Fuhrman place that glove if he didn’t know that?’

“I said, ‘Are you telling me he’s guilty?’

“And Alan just nodded. and the tears were streaming down my face and suddenly I felt cuckolded.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time this problem with the defence’s case has surfaced, that Mark Fuhrman would have risked committing a major felony, had the defendant been able to place himself anywhere else definitively.

In 1995, the LAPD issued a statement saying it stood by its officer, emphasising:

“When Fuhrman responded to the murder scene, neither he nor the other officers knew whether Simpson had an alibi, making evidence-planting a highly risky gambit.