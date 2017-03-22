Between John Humphrys chewing one live on air, Piers Morgan tearing on in two and vegans’ outrage that the note contained an animal by-product , it’s fair to say the people of Britain were intrigued by the new fiver.

There was quite some commotion caused by the new £5 note when it was brought into circulation back in September last year.

But now the new plastic note is fully in use, it means that the old-style note will soon be taken out of circulation.

Here’s what you need to know...

When is the old £5 note being taken out of circulation?

The old note, featuring social and prison reformer Elizabeth Fry, will cease to be legal tender from 5th May 2017.

Does this mean I can’t spend the old-style £5 after that?

Yes, you won’t be able to use the notes in shops, restaurants and other businesses from them.