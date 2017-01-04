Four men have been charged over the hit and run in Oldham which killed two young cousins.

Helina Kotlarova, 12, and Zaneta Krokova, 11, were holding hands and had just come out of a shop near their homes when they were struck in Ashton Road at around 7.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

Helina was pronounced dead at the scene. Zaneta died in hospital on Monday.

Press Association Helina Kotlarova (left) and Zaneta Krokova

Four of the five men arrested shortly after the collision were charged on Tuesday.

Gabor Hegedus, 38, of Oldham, is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, driving without a licence, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report the collision.

Three others David Orsos, 18, Janos Kalanyos, 50, and Zoltan Peto, 49, also of Oldham, were charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They were remanded in custody before they appeared at Tameside Magistratres’ Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The fifth man, aged 23, was arrested but then released.

Speaking on New Year’s Day, Helina’s sister Sylva, 19, said the family rushed to the scene 100 yards from their home seconds after the crash. She told The Press Association: “Her face was all bloody. She did not breathe. Mum was touching her hair.” She said Helina attended the Collective Spirit free school in Oldham and enjoyed dancing and music and wanted to become a singer.