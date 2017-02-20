All Sections
    20/02/2017 12:05 GMT

    Olivia Wilde Shares Adorable Photo Of Four-Month-Old Daisy With Hilarious Optical Illusion

    'This made me laugh out loud.'

    Olivia Wilde shared a photo of herself cuddling her four-month-old daughter but there’s one blindingly obvious thing that sticks out.

    Aside from the fact it’s ridiculously cute, the Instagram snap is making fans “laugh out loud” with an unplanned optical illusion.

    Can you see it?

    #❤ #giantbabyhand 😂

    A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

    Wilde’s right hand is wrapped around Daisy’s body and just so happens to be placed below her daughter’s arm.

    Because Daisy’s own hand is hidden in her snuggly bodysuit, the photo looks as if she has a “giant baby hand” as Wilde puts it.

    “This actually made me laugh out loud,” one fan wrote. “The look on the baby’s face makes it even better.”

    Another wrote: “Embarrassingly took me a long time to figure out where that giant baby hand came from!”

    And one person wrote: “Now that is one cute baby - big hand or not.”

    Wilde, who is also mum to two-year-old Otis with her husband Jason Sudeikis, gave birth to Daisy in October 2016. 

    There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl. ❤️

    A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

    “There goes the neighbourhood,” Wilde wrote. “Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”

