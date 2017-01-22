Olly Murs’ brother has revealed he’s changed his surname because of a long-running and bitter feud with his famous twin sibling and the rest of his family.

Ben Murs is now known as Ben Hart, after taking his wife’s surname in a bid to move on from the rift with his brother.

Ben is completely estranged from the ‘Wrapped Up’ singer, as well as his sister and parents., who he says sided with Olly after they fell out over seven years ago.