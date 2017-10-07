Olly Murs has bagged a new talent show role, two years on from his less-than-stellar performance as co-presenter of ‘The X Factor’.

In 2015, Olly and Caroline Flack were brought in to replace Dermot O’Leary on ‘The X Factor’, but after a lukewarm reception and a live TV blunder that still makes our toes curl to think about, the pair were dropped after just one series, and Dermot returned the following year.

However, it seems the ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ singer has bagged a new TV role, this time as a coach on the upcoming seventh series of ‘The Voice’, which will mark its second outing on ITV.