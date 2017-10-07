Olly Murs has bagged a new talent show role, two years on from his less-than-stellar performance as co-presenter of ‘The X Factor’.
In 2015, Olly and Caroline Flack were brought in to replace Dermot O’Leary on ‘The X Factor’, but after a lukewarm reception and a live TV blunder that still makes our toes curl to think about, the pair were dropped after just one series, and Dermot returned the following year.
However, it seems the ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ singer has bagged a new TV role, this time as a coach on the upcoming seventh series of ‘The Voice’, which will mark its second outing on ITV.
According to The Sun, Olly will take the seat previously occupied by Gavin Rossdale, following his exit from the show.
An insider said: “It’s a huge coup for ‘The Voice’ to have Olly on board.
“He’s got talent show experience, comedic charm and a huge fanbase. His personality will shine through as a coach.
“It won’t be like when he presented ‘X Factor’ when he had to remain impartial.”
The Sun has claimed that the move has not impressed Simon, though, who is “not happy that Olly’s swapped allegiances” to a new show.
HuffPost UK has reached out to Olly’s representatives for comment.
Olly isn’t the only former ‘X Factor’ star to jump ship to a rival series, though, with series five finalists Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold currently competing against each other once again in the new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
‘The Voice’ will be back on our screens next year, with Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am both serving as presenters, though Jennifer Hudson’s future on the panel is in doubt due to her involvement in the US version of the show.