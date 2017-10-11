Olly Murs has committed the ultimate crime against ‘The X Factor’ by signing up for rival show ‘The Voice UK’.
On Wednesday (11 October), the singer confirmed speculation he will be joining the ITV singing competition, as a new coach.
He’ll be taking up the spinning red chair previously occupied by Gavin Rossdale when ‘The Voice’ returns for its seventh series in 2018.
Olly will be joining returning coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson as they launch their latest hunt for undiscovered talent, while Emma Willis will be back as host.
Speaking about joining the show, Olly said in a statement: “I’m absolutely buzzing about being a coach on ‘The Voice UK’ and can’t wait to sit in the big red chair alongside will, Jennifer and Tom.
“I’m excited to mentor new artists and without doubt, I’m in it to WIN!”
Olly finished second on ‘The X Factor’ in 2009, going on to sell more than 17 million records worldwide.
He also had an ill-fated stint as co-host of Simon Cowell’s talent show, presenting alongside Caroline Flack in 2015.
The pair were dropped after only one series after a catalogue of blunders, the most famous of which saw Olly prematurely announce a contestant had been voted off.
It was previously claimed Simon was “not happy that Olly’s swapped allegiances”, still being co-signed to his label Syco.
However, Olly isn’t the only former ‘X Factor’ star to jump ship to a rival series, with series five finalists Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold currently competing against each other once again on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.