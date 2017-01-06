Long-serving Bollywood actor Om Puri has died at the age of 66, his family has confirmed.

Throughout his career, Puri starred in both art films and mainstream efforts, in his native India and Hollywood, as well as here in the UK.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Om Puri

Born in India in 1950, Puri made his film debut in 1972, playing Ghashiram in the film ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’.

He will perhaps be best remembered for his portrayal of the father, Zaheed “George” Khan, in the 1999 British comedy-drama ‘East Is East’, which tells the story of a British-Pakistani family in Birmingham, dealing with a clash of cultures.

He reprised the role a decade later for the sequel, ‘West Is West’, along with most of the original cast.

Moviestore Collection/REX/Shutterstock Puri in 'East Is East'

More recently, he starred opposite Dame Helen Mirren in the 2014 comedy, ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’.

Puri had several films in the pipeline prior to his death, including opposite Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson in the historical drama ‘Viceroy’s House’, which is slated for release in March 2017. Later this year, he’ll also star as the lead in ‘Lashtam Pashtam’.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has led the tributes to Puri, with many of his former colleagues and peers also expressing their grief on social media:

The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films...heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 6, 2017

Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017

A supremely talented performer who leaves a void in cinema today, etched forever in our memory for his outstanding work #RIPOmPuri — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 6, 2017

Shocked beyond words to learn that #OmPuri ji is no more. Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. RIP #HugeLoss pic.twitter.com/REq9vDrtkk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 6, 2017

I AM SHOCKED TO HEAR THAT OM PURI JI IS NO MORE. He was a blunt and very loving person. He left a legacy behind. May his soul rest in peace! — RANI MUKERJI (@RANI_MUKERJl) January 6, 2017

A great actor & human being, Omji was my friend and neighbour. Sabse miljulkar rehne wala insaan, has left us...May his soul R.I.P. #OmPuri — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) January 6, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear about #OmPuri sir! He was such a huge part of the core of Indian cinema..RIP ! Truly and end of an era.. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 6, 2017

In 2004, Puri was honoured with an honorary OBE for his contribution to British cinema, having also been awarded the Padma Shri - one of India’s highest civilian honours - in the field of the arts, 14 years earlier.

