Viable Pipe Bomb Found Near Omagh War Memorial Before Remembrance Sunday Parade

A viable pipe bomb was discovered close to a war memorial in Omagh before a Remembrance Sunday parade took place, police have confirmed.

The march was diverted and the traditional wreath-laying at the Co Tyrone town’s cenotaph was postponed after the area was sealed off following the discovery of the device on Sunday.

It comes almost two decades after a dissident republican Real IRA blast killed 29 in the busy market town in 1998.