On International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, Let's Ensure That Barriers To Work Are Broken Down

Today marks the UN’s International Day of Persons With Disabilities, a day on which the UN hopes to inspire a “transformation towards a sustainable and resilient society for all”. This ‘society that works for all’ has been echoed by the Government’s promise – just this week they announced a new approach to tackling the disability employment gap in an effort to “build country that works for everyone”.

Personally, I feel like the whole process of finding work and applying for jobs is so stressful for disabled people. There were days when it was terrible – when I was just sending loads and loads of messages but getting no response other than the standard email just sent by the system.

Scope’s research found that when applying for jobs only 51% of disabled applications result in an interview compared with 69% for non-disabled applicants. Also on average, disabled people apply for 60% more jobs than non-disabled people when searching for a job. For me, it’s been a really difficult and disappointing experience.

I’ve had a lot of voluntary opportunities but only two paid jobs and have found it really difficult to get an interview. I think a lot of my work experience has been down to sheer perseverance.