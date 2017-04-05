All Sections
    'One Born Every Minute' Viewers Divided Over Dad Who Complained He Was 'Tired' During Birth Of Child

    How was your partner during your birth?

    One Born Every Minute’ viewers were divided over a dad who featured on the 10th series of the Channel 4 programme because he complained he was “tired”.

    The programme followed 22-year-old Ste who was having a baby with his friend Jodie after a “friends with benefits” situation, they described.

    But while Jodie was in labour, some viewers were unimpressed with how Ste acted in the hospital room. 

    “This guy on One Born Every Minute: ‘I’m so tired just want to go to sleep’ how the f*ck do you think she feels? Get a grip,” one person tweeted

    OneBorn/BBC

    As the 22-year-old was checking his phone and talking about his “tiredness”, many took to Twitter to criticise him.

    But others disagreed and praised Ste. They argued that it was good he stuck by his ex throughout her labour, despite not being together.

    What do you think? Comments below, please!

    One Born Every Minute’ is on Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 4.

