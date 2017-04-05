‘One Born Every Minute’ viewers were divided over a dad who featured on the 10th series of the Channel 4 programme because he complained he was “tired”.

The programme followed 22-year-old Ste who was having a baby with his friend Jodie after a “friends with benefits” situation, they described.

But while Jodie was in labour, some viewers were unimpressed with how Ste acted in the hospital room.

“This guy on One Born Every Minute: ‘I’m so tired just want to go to sleep’ how the f*ck do you think she feels? Get a grip,” one person tweeted.