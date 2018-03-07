One Born Every Minute Midwife Answers All The Questions You've Ever Wanted To Ask

The mother of one daughter, Esther, shares the most heartwarming birth she’s ever witnessed as well as the weirder things that happens on a maternity ward.

Now, 32-year-old midwife Harriet Fisher, who has worked in the NHS since 2008 and is currently stationed at Birmingham Women’s Hospital, shares what it is really like to work on the show.

Anyone watching ‘ One Born Every Minute ’ - whether you’ve given birth yourself or not - will probably have a lot of questions. Mainly, do they really not mind that there are cameras recording every groan and grunt?

What was the most heartwarming birth you’ve witnessed?

When the snow was really bad before Christmas I looked after a lady who recently arrived from Pakistan and spoke no English. It was hard to talk to her and it was the middle of the night so I couldn’t get a translator. She had relatives with her. They were very supportive but had different ideas about how they thought the birth would be. I think they thought she would need more pain relief than she did which is totally fair enough.

Anyway, she didn’t like the gas and air so I offered her the pool. She got in and laboured with such power. She progressed really quickly and did not have any further pain relief. I brought her baby up to the surface of the pool and passed her to her incredible mummy. The snow was falling thickly outside and she proceeded to do something I have never seen before - she howled with laughter. It was so loud she filled the birth centre with her joyous whoops.

It was the utter joy of having given birth with no assistance and such control and power that made her laugh herself to tears. I have never witnessed anyone laugh, especially this passionately and loudly as soon as I passed them their newborn child. It was glorious. We did not have a word in common but we laughed so hard together. It materialised, later, that she had been watching lots of clips on YouTube of spontaneous births and a water birth was the birth she had dreamed of.

What happens a lot on maternity wards that people wouldn’t expect?

The thing that seems to surprise people most, especially first time parents, is how long early labour can take. Women can experience irregular, sometimes quite painful, contractions for several days before establishing in full blown labour. This worries them because it is often hard to sleep. But it is very normal.

We recommend lots of rest, food and fluids to maintain energy levels. If women are well and in a healthy pregnancy then we do not recommend they are in hospital at this stage, hormones that are produced by being in the safe, familiar environment of home help contractions to build.

Have you had any unusual requests from people?

I once looked after a couple who loved death metal and really wanted to listen to plenty of it, very loudly during the birth of their child. I was happy as long as I could hear their baby’s heartbeat when I listened to it and as long as they understood we may need to turn it down or off in an emergency.

How comfortable are couples with the cameras?

They become as comfortable as we are! The cameras are wall mounted and very much fade into the background. We all get used to them very quickly.

Do couples ever want the cameras to stop rolling?

I did not come across this during the filming. However, I know that the One Born Every Minute team are extremely understanding. They make it very clear that if any point couples wish to withdraw consent for filming, this will be totally respected and the filming will stop.