Britain’s economy would lose £328 million in just one day if migrants stopped working, new figures have revealed as part of a campaign to demonstrate the positive impact of immigration.
As part of a nationwide day of action, titled One Day Without Us, the New Economics Foundation has shown the impact this would also have on the economy.
As part of One Day Without Us, some businesses have apparently closed their doors to highlight the huge loss £328 million loss, equal to 4% of the country’s daily GDP.
Although migrant workers in the UK make up 10.9% of the total workforce, many sectors actually include far higher proportions of foreign-born workers.
According to figures from the Migration Observatory, they make up...
Some people also shared this graphic to show the make-up of NHS workers...
Some business owners tweeted that they would be closing their businesses as part of the day of action...
People have taken a stance in varying ways, from symbolically wearing special badges to posing for selfies telling their stories or even taking time out of their work to show the impact their absence would have.
Around 1,000 EU citizens gathered at Westminster to call for their right to remain in the UK to be protected following Brexit.
Images of demonstrations around the country flooded Twitter...
Many also expressed their support and took part form their places of work...
Some shared how they personally would be marking the day...
As well as telling their own stories...