Almost seven years on from their ‘X Factor’ debut, One Direction are now each worth around £50 million, according to new reports.

All five of the original boyband singers have gone on to achieve great wealth over the course of their pop careers, thanks to their success in the music industry, as well as a few shrewd business moves.

According to records filed with Company House (via the Daily Mail), each of the five snagged more than £14M for selling shares in their company, 1D Media, but will continue earning royalties from their other two business ventures, Rollcall Touring and PPM.