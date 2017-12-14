Almost one in 10 people have considered taking their own lives because of the festive period, with a similar number considering harming themselves.
That’s according to new research from mental health charity Mind, which found over a quarter of people (26%) would not feel able to ask for help at Christmas if they were struggling emotionally.
The charity has called on people to donate to its Christmas Appeal to ensure no one has to cope on their own this Christmas.
Becky Gore, 30, from Swansea, experiences panic attacks and depression. She credits Mind’s online service for saving her life during her darkest moments.
“I’ve been close to ending my life and just reading a story on the website of somebody in a similar situation has given me a small glimmer of hope,” she said.
“To keep going. To try again the next day. To choose hope, despite the darkness.”
Mind’s poll of 2,051 people also found that one third of people (36%) are too embarrassed to admit they are lonely at Christmas.
The research comes in the same week that Professor Jane Cummings, chief nursing officer for the NHS in England, said loneliness combined with cold weather could prove “lethal” this winter.
The top nurse warned that loneliness and isolation pose a threat to both physical and mental health for people of all ages, not just the elderly.
Although loneliness is often associated with older people, the age group most likely to say they’re embarrassed to admit they’re lonely at Christmas is 18 to 24-year-olds (45%), according to Mind’s research.
Two in five people (38%) said they would be less likely to talk about their mental health with loved ones at Christmas time, with women more likely to feel this way than men.
One in five said when they are sad or upset they feel like they have nowhere to turn for support. This figure rises to almost half (49%) among people experiencing mental health problems.
The effects of not feeling able to reach out for support for your emotional wellbeing at Christmas can be potentially devastating, the charity warned.
Stephen Buckley, head of information for Mind, said: “Although for many people Christmas is a time of festivity, it can bring its challenges and for some people it can accentuate feelings of loneliness which can really impact on our mental health.
“If you’re already struggling under the emotional toll of the festive period, not feeling able to reach out for support can leave you thinking that there’s nowhere to turn. That’s why Mind is here. We can ensure that everyone has the support they need, whether through our Infoline, free digital guides on coping at Christmas, or our online peer support community Elefriends.
“We can’t provide these without your support, so please donate to our Christmas Appeal at mind.org.uk/christmas to help us make sure nobody has to cope alone this Christmas.”
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk