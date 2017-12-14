Almost one in 10 people have considered taking their own lives because of the festive period, with a similar number considering harming themselves.

That’s according to new research from mental health charity Mind, which found over a quarter of people (26%) would not feel able to ask for help at Christmas if they were struggling emotionally.

The charity has called on people to donate to its Christmas Appeal to ensure no one has to cope on their own this Christmas.

Becky Gore, 30, from Swansea, experiences panic attacks and depression. She credits Mind’s online service for saving her life during her darkest moments.

“I’ve been close to ending my life and just reading a story on the website of somebody in a similar situation has given me a small glimmer of hope,” she said.

“To keep going. To try again the next day. To choose hope, despite the darkness.”