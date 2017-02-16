One in ten parents say stressful house moves caused by the UK’s insecure housing market harm their children, according to research by charity Shelter.

Nearly half the parents surveyed in the report worried they would have to change schools as a result of a future move, and one in ten said insecure renting also damaged family relationships.

The number of families who rent has more than doubled in the last decade, but renters only have a secure home for six months, after which landlords can ask them to leave with just two months notice.

The charity said the findings showed the impact of a “broken rental market”.

Labour’s Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey said: “This research shows how too many children are suffering because of short-term and insecure rented housing.”