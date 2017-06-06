A mum and dad have thanked the dancing policeman who put a smile back on their daughter’s face after the Manchester bombing.

Mark and Natasha Pearson’s seven-year-old daughter Myah was present at the arena during the attack on Monday 22 May.

Myah wanted to go to the One Love Manchester concert in support of victims of the attack.

Her parents said they faced a tough decision over whether to let her go with her best friend Tegan.

“I didn’t want them to miss out on it,” said the mum on ‘This Morning’. “The girls wanted to go and obviously we want to get rid of the fear, to show them that that’s not going to happen every time.”

And now the Pearsons are sure it was the right thing to do, as they got to see their daughter and her friend smiling while dancing with a policeman at the concert on Sunday 4 June.

A video of them dancing was widely shared and praised on Twitter.