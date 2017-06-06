A mum and dad have thanked the dancing policeman who put a smile back on their daughter’s face after the Manchester bombing.
Mark and Natasha Pearson’s seven-year-old daughter Myah was present at the arena during the attack on Monday 22 May.
Myah wanted to go to the One Love Manchester concert in support of victims of the attack.
Her parents said they faced a tough decision over whether to let her go with her best friend Tegan.
“I didn’t want them to miss out on it,” said the mum on ‘This Morning’. “The girls wanted to go and obviously we want to get rid of the fear, to show them that that’s not going to happen every time.”
And now the Pearsons are sure it was the right thing to do, as they got to see their daughter and her friend smiling while dancing with a policeman at the concert on Sunday 4 June.
A video of them dancing was widely shared and praised on Twitter.
Talking about the concert and the moment they started danced with a policeman, Myah said: “We were in the little circle and asked another girl to join us, and then we dragged the policeman into it.”
Her mum added: “He was quite happy to oblige and jumped in and had fun with us.
“We had photos with him before that, because Myah wants to be a policewoman.”
Pearson said she wanted to thank the policeman for being a “good sport” and making the kids feel safe.
In a surprise link up to Durham Police Headquarters, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby reconnected the dancing policeman PC Paul Taylor with the family who wanted to thank him.
Talking live from Durham, Taylor said: “I’m just glad it brought a smile to people’s faces, I had no idea the effect it was going to have on people, but I’ve heard what happened to the girls and the tragic event that happened before that.
“I’m just glad they could go back to the concert and I could reassure them and put a smile on their face.”
Thanking him personally, Myah’s father said: “Thank you Paul for making it so special for Myah my daughter and her friend. It’s amazing mate, thank you.”
Paul replied: “It’s my pleasure. No problem at all.”
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.