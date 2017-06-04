Ariana Grande joined pupils from Parrs Wood High School in Manchester for an emotional performance at Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert. The performance was particularly poignant because two members of the choir were at the US singer’s concert at the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb last month. Led by 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth, the choir stood alongside Ariana at the Emirates Old Trafford ground to perform her song ‘My Everything’.

BBC

As Natasha broke down on stage, she was comforted by her idol, who embraced the youngster. Speaking ahead of their performance on ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, Natasha said they wanted to do as much as they could to help the victims of the terrorist attack. “We’re really, really excited to perform with Ariana Grande, but we also know that we need to raise funds for those people who were injured and who passed away, because it’s just devastating and it’s awful,” she said. “We want to do as much as we can for everyone who was a victim.”

BBC