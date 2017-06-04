Ariana Grande joined pupils from Parrs Wood High School in Manchester for an emotional performance at Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert.
The performance was particularly poignant because two members of the choir were at the US singer’s concert at the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb last month.
Led by 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth, the choir stood alongside Ariana at the Emirates Old Trafford ground to perform her song ‘My Everything’.
As Natasha broke down on stage, she was comforted by her idol, who embraced the youngster.
Speaking ahead of their performance on ‘This Morning’ earlier this week, Natasha said they wanted to do as much as they could to help the victims of the terrorist attack.
“We’re really, really excited to perform with Ariana Grande, but we also know that we need to raise funds for those people who were injured and who passed away, because it’s just devastating and it’s awful,” she said.
“We want to do as much as we can for everyone who was a victim.”
One of the choristers who was at Ariana’s gig said: “The concert had just ended, the lights came up and we just heard a really loud explosion.
“I think everyone just assumed the worst - I didn’t know what to think. Everybody just ran because obviously you assume the worst.”
Other acts performing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert include Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams and Little Mix.
All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.