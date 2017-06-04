Concert-goers at the One Love Manchester benefit gig held a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of last month’s terrorist attack, after arriving at the Emiriates Old Trafford Cricket ground.
Some 50,000 people were in attendance at the gig, which is raising money for those affected by the Manchester bombing.
22 people were killed and many more injured, when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb at the Manchester Arena at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.
Mumford and Son’s lead singer Marcus Mumford was first to take to the stage at the benefit gig, where he asked fans to remember those who lost their lives in a moment’s silence.
He then performed a stirring rendition of the band’s hit ‘Timshel’, before introducing Manchester’s own Take That to the stage.
Those who were in attendance at the Ariana concert were guaranteed free tickets to the tribute show.
All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.
Other acts performing include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Robbie Williams, while Ariana Grande will be returning to the stage for the first time since the attack.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.