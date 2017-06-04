Concert-goers at the One Love Manchester benefit gig held a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of last month’s terrorist attack, after arriving at the Emiriates Old Trafford Cricket ground. Some 50,000 people were in attendance at the gig, which is raising money for those affected by the Manchester bombing.

Getty Images via Getty Images Fans held a minute's silence at the One Love Manchester concert

22 people were killed and many more injured, when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb at the Manchester Arena at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May. Mumford and Son’s lead singer Marcus Mumford was first to take to the stage at the benefit gig, where he asked fans to remember those who lost their lives in a moment’s silence. He then performed a stirring rendition of the band’s hit ‘Timshel’, before introducing Manchester’s own Take That to the stage.

Getty Images via Getty Images Concert-goers stood together in solidarity

Getty Images via Getty Images Some 60,000 people are in attendance at the gig