    ENTERTAINMENT
    04/06/2017 19:24 BST | Updated 05/06/2017 10:11 BST

    One Love Manchester Holds Minute's Silence After Fans Arrive At Benefit Concert

    Some 60,000 people are in attendance at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

    Concert-goers at the One Love Manchester benefit gig held a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of last month’s terrorist attack, after arriving at the Emiriates Old Trafford Cricket ground. 

    Some 50,000 people were in attendance at the gig, which is raising money for those affected by the Manchester bombing

    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Fans held a minute's silence at the One Love Manchester concert

    22 people were killed and many more injured, when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb at the Manchester Arena at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

    Mumford and Son’s lead singer Marcus Mumford was first to take to the stage at the benefit gig, where he asked fans to remember those who lost their lives in a moment’s silence. 

    He then performed a stirring rendition of the band’s hit ‘Timshel’, before introducing Manchester’s own Take That to the stage. 

    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Concert-goers stood together in solidarity
    Getty Images via Getty Images
    Some 60,000 people are in attendance at the gig

    Those who were in attendance at the Ariana concert were guaranteed free tickets to the tribute show.

    All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.   

    Other acts performing include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Robbie Williams, while Ariana Grande will be returning to the stage for the first time since the attack.

    To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.

