There was plenty of love being shared on - and off - stage at Sunday’s One Love Manchester concert.
But one particular clip of a policeman holding hands with a group of concert goers and dancing around in a circle gave everyone the feels.
❤️
The scene was picked up by cameras during Justin Bieber’s set, and it didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter...
The three hour gig featured plenty of surprises, not least the appearance of Manchester’s son, Liam Gallagher, who closed the show.
Other acts taking to the stage at the Old Trafford cricket ground included Justin Bieber, Take That, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Coldplay.
Ariana Grande featured throughout, performing many of her biggest hits as well as joining the likes of Black Eyed Peas and the Parrs Wood High School choir from Manchester.
The performance was particularly poignant because two members of the choir were at the US singer’s concert at the Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb last month.
Led by 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth, the choir stood alongside Ariana on stage to perform her song ‘My Everything’.
All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.