Organisers of the One Love Manchester concert have called for an end to the backlash against Noel Gallagher.

Over the weekend, a host of stars took to the stage at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to remember those lost in the Manchester terrorist attack last month, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images Liam Gallagher during his One Love Manchester set

As many began to criticise Noel’s lack of appearance, despite his decision to donate royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ over to the Manchester fund, reports emerged claiming that he hadn’t even been approached to perform, which organisers have now confirmed.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images ﻿Noel Gallagher

In a statement calling for “positivity”, they said: “Sunday’s concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform.

“We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the fund. Let’s keep the positivity please.”