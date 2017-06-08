Organisers of the One Love Manchester concert have called for an end to the backlash against Noel Gallagher.
Over the weekend, a host of stars took to the stage at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to remember those lost in the Manchester terrorist attack last month, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.
A surprise addition to the line-up was Liam Gallagher, who performed Oasis tracks ‘Rock N Roll Star’ and ‘Live Forever’, as well as his solo song ‘Wall Of Glass’, but since the concert, he’s been heavily critical of his brother Noel for not attending the concert.
As many began to criticise Noel’s lack of appearance, despite his decision to donate royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ over to the Manchester fund, reports emerged claiming that he hadn’t even been approached to perform, which organisers have now confirmed.
In a statement calling for “positivity”, they said: “Sunday’s concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform.
“We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to the fund. Let’s keep the positivity please.”
At the time of the concert, Noel was celebrating his 50th birthday on holiday in Italy, with Liam tweeting the following morning: “Noel’s out of the fucking country weren’t we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck.”
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.