On Sunday the world watched in awe as Ariana Grande took to the stage at the One Love Manchester concert, which the singer organised in the wake of the terror attack that killed 22 people on 22 May.

At just 23 years old, the singer defiantly sang her heart out, telling the crowd: “Thank you so much for coming together and being strong and unified.

“I think the kind of love and unity you are displaying is the medicine the world needs right now. So thank you for being just that.”

Her strength, professionalism and humanity was praised by many on Twitter, with some suggesting the singer could teach the US President a thing or two about compassion.

But this isn’t the first time Ariana has stolen our hearts. Here are seven other times she’s stood up for what she believes in (and become our hero in the process).