An author and poet from Birmingham is on a mission to bring more hope to the world by writing one million letters to strangers.

So far, 28-year-old Jodi Ann Bickley has penned roughly 4,000 letters to people across the globe.

In the letters, all of which are handwritten using pens and colourful felt tips, Bickley tells people they’re amazing and that they’ll get through the difficult times, giving them a much-needed boost.