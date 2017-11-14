'One Tree Hill' Boss Mark Schwahn Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Female Cast And Crew Members

Female cast and crew members from the teen drama ‘One Tree Hill’ have come forward to accuse the show’s boss Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment.

A total of 18 people who worked both on and off camera on the hit 2000s show - including all of the female cast members - have co-signed a letter in which Schwahn is accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour during their time working with him.

This comes after Audrey Wauchope, a writer on the show, revealed on Twitter she suffered sexual harassment during her time on the show.