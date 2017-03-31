Scientists have created an online calculator that can tell you how at risk you are of developing heart disease or diabetes in the future.

The metabolic crystal ball has been developed in the hope that it will help patients identify risk, make lifestyle changes, and avoid making themselves ill before it is too late.

The free tool, which is available for anyone to use, was developed by the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine and University of Florida, to address what they saw as a gap in the current diagnostic process.