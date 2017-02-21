The government has called on universities to crackdown on online “essay mills” that are threatening the “high quality reputation” of UK degrees. The Telegraph reported that the Department for Education is currently debating new punishments for academic cheating and plagiarism, including fines, expulsion and even criminal sanctions. Last month, the newspaper revealed that more than 20,000 British university students are currently using these essay writing services - websites that charge almost £90,000 to write essays and dissertations on students’ behalf. Universities minister Jo Johnson has also demanded stricter punishments for students caught using them.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Jo Johnson has said that online essay mills are threatening the reputation of UK degrees

“This form of cheating is unacceptable and every university should have strong policies and sanctions in place to detect and deal with it,” Johnson said. “Essay mill websites threaten to undermine the high quality reputation of a UK degree so it is vital that the sector works together to address this in a consistent and robust way.” The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) is also set to tackle the online advertising of these services. It can be difficult for universities to detect when students pay for original essays as they are not caught by plagiarism software - unlike traditional methods of cheating. Research from the QAA found more than 100 essay mill websites in operation in the UK. Charging from around £7.99 for an essay worth a 2:2 mark up to almost £88,000 for a 250-page PhD dissertation, the websites claim they have “world-class writers” working for them. The website for Essay Mania reads: “Certain unprepared for instances can happen in everyone life [sic], when they will be required to pay a visit to an ailing relative or attend the funeral of someone close to them. “Obviously, the academic term will not be put at a risk due to a situation that has stripped them off of all the motivation that they possessed earlier,” it continues. “If an online essay help is available to them in the form of an online essay writing service, they must avail the opportunity.”

Hero Images via Getty Images It's believed around 20,000 students are buying essays and dissertations through these websites