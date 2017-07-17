scyther5 via Getty Images From next year, users will be required to verify their age before accessing online porn

Brits with bad credit could be prevented from accessing free porn online under new government rules, campaigners have warned. Those watching online pornography in the UK will need to prove they are 18 or older, ministers announced on Monday. Users accessing porn will be required to complete stringent age verification checks, which websites will be forced to install by April 2018. People may be asked to enter credit card details, in the same way gambling websites currently demand.

PA Wire/PA Images Digital Minister Matt Hancock has launched a nine-month countdown to introduce age checks for online porn

But a leading campaigner on sex and censorship has said this could mean those with poor credit ratings are prevented from viewing free porn altogether. Jerry Barnett, author of Porn Panic, told HuffPost UK: “This will certainly mean that many adults lose access to perfectly legal content. “A significant proportion of the population has no access to a credit card, for many, that is due to poor credit rating. “This law is the culmination of years of lobbying by a wide variety of state and private interests, and will fundamentally change the internet in the UK and possibly globally. “For the first time, the government has the power to block websites, en-masse, without court orders. This is a first in a democracy.”

This will certainly mean that many adults lose access to perfectly legal content.

There were 31.8 million credit card holders in the UK last year, according to the UK Cards Association, meaning around 30% of the voting-age population did not have a credit card. The new rules, part of the Digital Economy Act, are part of a drive to make the internet safer for children. And websites which don’t comply will be targeted in a ‘follow the money’ approach - whereby firms supplying advertising and payment technology will be forced to withdraw services. A regulatory body will be chosen to oversee and enforce the new rules. This could be the British Board of Film Classification, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Matt Cardy via Getty Images One proposal will see users asked to enter credit card details to access free online pornography