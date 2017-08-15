6 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Agree To An Open Relationship

So what should you be asking yourself if you’re considering taking your relationship down this route? We asked the experts to save you the hard work.

Proponents of open relationships claim they have found the answer to differing sex drives, and satiating a desire to have a variety of sexual experiences, but others just see it as glorified cheating without consequences.

An open relationship (or marriage ) is where both partners agree they are permitted to have sexual relationships with people outside of their couple.

1. Have you defined what an open relationship involves?

Relate counsellor, Barbara Honey told HuffPost UK that people can have very different ideas about what an open relationship means, both logistically and in terms of scope, and the biggest mistake would be to make assumptions that it means the same for both parties.

“Does it [just] mean having sex with other people? If you’re going to embark on an open relationship, it’s important to make sure you are both totally happy about it,” Honey said.

2. How will it work logistically?

Once you have decided what the open relationship will mean for you and your partner, you need to work out how much you want to know about what they are getting up to with others - do you want full transparency or minimal information?

Dr. Rachel Davies, Relate counsellor, said: “Try to cover the who, what, when, where questions when discussing what the open relationship would look like. For example, is bringing someone home okay or does any encounter need to be happening elsewhere?”

3. Are you really communicating with your partner?

While you may have passed the first hurdles of deciding what you want from this open relationship, do you really feel like you are being open with your partner about your feelings and expectations?

Margaret Tonge, counsellor and sex therapist, explained: “Two people getting together will inevitably come from different backgrounds with differing expectations. If two people are considering an open relationship there needs to be communication, with neither partner feeling coerced into accepting what the other wants.”