Women in their 60s hit by changes to their pension should get a job or embrace “apprenticeship opportunities”, a minister has said.

Guy Opperman’s suggestion was met with cries of “shame” during a debate in Parliament aimed at helping the so-called WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) women.

A generation of women born in the 1950s are being left out of pocket because the state pension age is being raised from 60 to 66 by 2020.

Some are struggling to pay the bills and others are working through ill health.

The WASPI campaign is demanding a transitional arrangements because women say they were given barely any warning of the massive shift.