Theresa May is facing fresh pressure over Universal Credit after Labour unveiled plans to force ministers to publish secret reports on detailing the controversial policy’s impact on the poorest.

In an Opposition Day motion on Tuesday, Jeremy Corbyn’s party will seek to stage a binding Commons vote to release the documents which the Government refuses to make public.

The Department for Work and Pensions drafted five “Project Assessment Reviews” between 2012 and 2015 to alert civil servants and ministers to potential pitfalls of the Tories’ flagship welfare reform programme.

But despite rulings by the Information Commissioner that the documents’ publication is in the public interest, the Government has still not released them.

As part of its bid to pause the nationwide roll-out of Universal Credit, Labour will use the same ancient Parliamentary procedure that it deployed to force the publication of confidential Brexit impact assessments last month.

If passed by MPs, the ‘Humble Address’ device will require ministers to release the DWP papers to Parliament. Unlike traditional Opposition Day debates, the procedure means that the vote will be binding.