If you have a penchant for orange Smarties, you’ll be delighted to hear that Asda is selling tubes of them in the lead up to Christmas.

Nestlé said orange-only Smarties, which are the only Smarties with a distinctive taste thanks to the use of orange oil, are one of the most requested products by customers.

Now, the chocolate brand has made everyone’s dreams come true by revealing that 150g tubes containing just orange Smarties are available to buy exclusively from Asda for £1.

*Cue Smartie-fuelled stampedes across the nation*