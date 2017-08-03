All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    03/08/2017 11:39 BST

    'Strictly Come Dancing' Winner Ore Oduba Announces He Is Set To Become A Dad

    'Can’t hide our excitement anymore.'

    Ore Oduba has revealed he is set to become a father for the first time.

    The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion announced that his wife Portia is pregnant by sharing a sweet Instagram photo in which their excitement is clear.

    “Not sure what I did to deserve this one,” he wrote on Thursday 3 August.

    “My best friend, the most amazing wife and soon to be the most amazing mum.

    “Been a pretty life-changing last 12 months, now @portriajett and I are preparing for our biggest adventure yet.

    “Can’t hide our excitement anymore. Starting a family has always been our dream. And no prizes for guessing... THERE. WILL. BE. TEARS!”

    A post shared by Ore Oduba (@oreodubaofficial) on

    Oduba is clearly hoping his child will follow in his footsteps, as he included the hashtag #tinydancer in his pregnancy announcement.

    TV researcher Portia also shared a shot of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram with the caption: 

    ″••Baby Oduba•• We already love you so much ❤”

    A post shared by Portia Oduba (@portiajett) on

    Congratulations to the couple!

    SEE ALSO

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:parentscelebrity parentsStrictly Come Dancingparents-to-bepregnancy announcementore oduba

    Conversations