Ore Oduba has revealed he is set to become a father for the first time.
The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion announced that his wife Portia is pregnant by sharing a sweet Instagram photo in which their excitement is clear.
“Not sure what I did to deserve this one,” he wrote on Thursday 3 August.
“My best friend, the most amazing wife and soon to be the most amazing mum.
“Been a pretty life-changing last 12 months, now @portriajett and I are preparing for our biggest adventure yet.
“Can’t hide our excitement anymore. Starting a family has always been our dream. And no prizes for guessing... THERE. WILL. BE. TEARS!”
Oduba is clearly hoping his child will follow in his footsteps, as he included the hashtag #tinydancer in his pregnancy announcement.
TV researcher Portia also shared a shot of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram with the caption:
″••Baby Oduba•• We already love you so much ❤”
Congratulations to the couple!