Ore Oduba has revealed he is set to become a father for the first time.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion announced that his wife Portia is pregnant by sharing a sweet Instagram photo in which their excitement is clear.

“Not sure what I did to deserve this one,” he wrote on Thursday 3 August.

“My best friend, the most amazing wife and soon to be the most amazing mum.

“Been a pretty life-changing last 12 months, now @portriajett and I are preparing for our biggest adventure yet.

“Can’t hide our excitement anymore. Starting a family has always been our dream. And no prizes for guessing... THERE. WILL. BE. TEARS!”