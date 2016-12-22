If winning the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ glitterball trophy wasn’t enough for Ore Oduba, he’s also bagged himself a six pack after taking part in the show.
The TV presenter treated fans to a peek of his ripped physique when he shared a shirtless snap on Instagram.
Wow.
The 30-year-old has lost over a stone in weight after the intense training required for the show left him seriously ripped.
Ore, along with his dance partner Joanne Clifton, was crowned this year’s ‘Strictly’ champ last weekend.
He beat hot favourite Danny Mac and Louise Redknapp in the closely fought final to become king of the ballroom.
After winning, he told the Mirror: “I have to be careful because my wife is here but winning was right up there with our wedding.
“I’d imagine it’s not easy to be a Strictly partner. She had it full-on but she loved it. I couldn’t have done it without her.”
Ore’s ‘Strictly’ win has put him at the centre of a bidding war between the BBC and ITV, according to reports.
The sports presenter is hot property thanks to his victory on the show, and it’s now being claimed that ITV could be about to try and poach him, as they did Susanna Reid.
A source tells The Sun: “It’s clear Ore’s a rising star and he’s now a household name because of Strictly.
“He was given his ‘One Show’ presenting debut during Strictly in a really tricky episode where he had to interview Sir Cliff Richard, but passed the test with flying colours.
“There’s a sense of urgency to get him presenting some other programmes and have him based in London now after he won plaudits from his spot on ‘This Morning’.
“And because he’s a black presenter, the BBC has another incentive to give him more prominence within the channel due to their push for diversity.
“They’ll schedule a meeting for after Christmas and try to nail him down with an exclusive deal that could see him be one of their top talents and earn up to £500,000.”