If winning the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ glitterball trophy wasn’t enough for Ore Oduba, he’s also bagged himself a six pack after taking part in the show.

The TV presenter treated fans to a peek of his ripped physique when he shared a shirtless snap on Instagram.

‪Xmas shopping 🎁🤔🙈 #keepdancing #loseastone #bringontheturkey 🦃 ‬ A photo posted by Ore Oduba (@oreodubaofficial) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:14am PST

The 30-year-old has lost over a stone in weight after the intense training required for the show left him seriously ripped.

Ore, along with his dance partner Joanne Clifton, was crowned this year’s ‘Strictly’ champ last weekend.

He beat hot favourite Danny Mac and Louise Redknapp in the closely fought final to become king of the ballroom.

BBC

After winning, he told the Mirror: “I have to be careful because my wife is here but winning was right up there with our wedding.

“I’d imagine it’s not easy to be a Strictly partner. She had it full-on but she loved it. I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Ore’s ‘Strictly’ win has put him at the centre of a bidding war between the BBC and ITV, according to reports.

The sports presenter is hot property thanks to his victory on the show, and it’s now being claimed that ITV could be about to try and poach him, as they did Susanna Reid.

Doug Peters/Doug Peters Ore with is wife, Portia

