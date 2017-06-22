‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion Ore Oduba has opened up about professional partner Joanne Clifton’s decision to leave the show.

Ore and Joanne were crowned winners in last year’s ‘Strictly’ final, though Joanne announced yesterday (21 June) that she was stepping down from the professional line-up after three years.

Admitting he’d known about her decision to quit “for a while”, Ore explained her reasoning during an interview on Thursday’s (22 June) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Joanne Clifton and Ore Oduba

“Here is a girl who has achieved such great things in everything she’s done,” he told presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan. “She was world ballroom champion, she won the ‘Strictly’ glitterball trophy and now she is embarking on a new adventure.

“She is going to be in the West End! She is going to be absolutely smashing it night after night on stage and we are all so proud of her.

“What she has done is so brave, jumping off a great show like ‘Strictly’ into this new world. We are wishing her all the best.”

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Ore on 'Good Morning Britain'

Ore and Joanne will perform together one last time, when they give their winner’s dance at the beginning of this year’s series.

Meanwhile, Ore is currently gearing up to take part in the upcoming celebrity special of ‘The Crystal Maze’ in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, alongside ‘I’m A Celebrity’ victor Vicky Pattison and dancing enthusiast Louie Spence.

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.

12 Most Controversial 'Strictly Come Dancing' Moments