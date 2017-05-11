A blogger who washed her vagina with mint and tea tree shower gel swiftly lived to regret it.

The woman, who runs the Facebook page and blog ‘I Know, I Need To Stop Talking’ (IKINTST), shared an open letter to the shower gel’s maker Original Source, telling them about her run-in with their body wash at 6.45am on Wednesday morning.

During said event, she used the shower gel to wash her body, which she claimed promptly left her vagina “ablaze”.

“MY FLAPS WERE ON FUCKING FIRE,” she wrote, in a frantic Facebook post. “Tingling? TINGLING? This wasn’t tingling my minge. It was starting a fucking bush fire down there.”

The hilarious albeit unfortunate story has been shared more than 80,000 times on the social media site, with other people chiming in about their own experiences of using the product.