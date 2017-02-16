A group of strictly Orthodox Jews were escorted off a flight as it landed in London over claims they refused to sit next to female passengers, it has been reported.

The men are said to have been removed from the easyJet flight at Luton airport after boarding in Tel Aviv, on Monday, around 2.55pm.

The passengers, according to the Jewish Chronicle, refused to take their seats next to women, claiming they could not do so for religious reasons.

However, the Chronicle said, following a 15-minute delay, the packed flight was able to take off after some female passengers moved seats.